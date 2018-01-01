4 officials of Mathura district jail suspended after jailbreak of 3 prisoners

Mathura/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 1: Four officials of a Mathura district jail were suspended on Monday after three undertrials managed to escape the prison.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, three of four inmates successfully escaped by jumping the prison walls at around 2 am. However, the fourth prisoner injured himself while jumping from the wall and was caught.

As of now, the prison authorities are interrogating the prisoner to know about the three fugitives and their plans. (ANI)

