4 people killed as cargo train carrying LPG explodes in Bulgaria

Hitirno,Dec10:Four people have been killed and over 20 were wounded as a cargo train carrying liquefied petroleum gas derailed and exploded in northeastern Bulgaria, local police report.

The train going through the Shumen province in the country’s northeast carried 26 tanks of propane-butane. They exploded after the derailment, destroying a few buildings, and claiming a few lives, too. Има и загинали от експлозиите в Хитрино – https://t.co/G6MlBOon9D pic.twitter.com/tVC3GPMaTu — ALARMA NEWS (@alarma_bg) December 10, 2016

“At least four people died and over 20 were injured,” local fire department chief Nikolai Nikolov said, as cited by Bulgarian BTV.

“The explosion has also caused a fire. We do not expect a second blast, but the people from the village are being evacuated,”Nikolov added, as cited by Reuters.

Twelve people were removed from under the rubble, with medics and firefighters still working at the scene.

The head of the local hospital, Atanas Atanasov, said that 23 people with injuries and burns were sent to them, as cited by TASS news agency.