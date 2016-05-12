4 persons killed in mishap in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 12: Four persons were today killed and six others injured when a speeding lorry hit a stationary lorry near Shamshabad area in the city, police said.

“The incident took place in the wee hours when a vegetable-laden lorry rammed into a stationary lorry from the back when the latter’s driver was asking a motorcyclist for directions,” RGI Airport police station Inspector T Sudhakar said.

Two passengers and a cleaner who were travelling in the speeding lorry and the motorcycle-borne man died on the spot, he said, adding six others were injured in the mishap.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said, adding further probe is on.