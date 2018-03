Srinagar, Sept 23 : A quake, measuring 4 point 5 on Richter Scale, hit Kashmir valley, including summer capital Srinagar this morning.

The tremors, which were felt around 0545 hrs, lasted for few seconds.

People rushed out of their homes in panic.

However, details about its epicentre are awaited.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property due to the tremors, which were felt immediately after “Fajr” morning prayers.