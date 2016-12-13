4 School Children among 12 killed in a road accident at Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district
Rajgarh, Dec 13: 12 people, including four school children, have been killed after a bus rammed into an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh, ANI reported.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced 2 lakh each for kin of those dead and 25,000 for those injured.
According to media reports, the auto-rickshaw was carrying 12 people when a bus, belonging to Saikripa Travels, rammed into it killing all the passengers of the auto-rickshaw.
