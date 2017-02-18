4 year boy dies in Kolkata fire in Behala area

Kolkata, Feb 18: A four-year-old boy was burnt to death when fire broke out in a small tile roofed house in South Kolkata, police said.

Kaustav Roy, who was alone in the Behala area house on Friday, was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Two fire engines managed to douse the flames after two hours.

The child’s father — a lorry driver — and the mother, who works as a maid, had left the child at home.

The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, police said.

–IANS

