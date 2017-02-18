4 year boy dies in Kolkata fire in Behala area

February 18, 2017 | By :
4 year boy dies in Kolkata fire in Behala area

Kolkata, Feb 18: A four-year-old boy was burnt to death when fire broke out in a small tile roofed house in South Kolkata, police said.

Kaustav Roy, who was alone in the Behala area house on Friday, was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Two fire engines managed to douse the flames after two hours.

The child’s father — a lorry driver — and the mother, who works as a maid, had left the child at home.

The cause of fire was yet to be ascertained, police said.

–IANS

ssp/py/rn

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Four Rohingyas, including three children killed after fire at Rohingya camp
Sonagachhi sex workers rescue teen girl who runaway from home
Kamala Mills fire: MoS Home says strict action will be taken against guilty
Fire in UP’s Lucknow: Two dead after fire in hosiery godown
Fire breaks out at plastic godown in UP’s Kanpur, 6 fire tenders on spot
Top