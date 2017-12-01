4-year-old allegedly sexually molested by teacher in Kolkata school

Kolkata,West Bengal December 1: Kolkata’s GD birla centre for educational school recently came under the ire of its students’ parents, after a four-year-old girl was allegedly molested by the school’s physical education teacher.

The Deputy Commissioner of South Suburban Division (SSD), Rupesh Kumar informed that the accused is yet to be arrested as an interrogation is underway.

“We are looking after all the aspects and we are talking with people who are working there, so we’ll be able to tell further after the investigation,” Kumar told reporters.

The Deputy Commission however did not divulge in details about the number of persons being interrogated.

The school’s Principal, Sharmila Nath told that the school was also conducting an internal investigation into the matter.

“We are also doing an internal investigation, and I assure you that safety and security will be given top priority,” she said. (ANI)