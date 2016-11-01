4 year old boy beheaded by tantrik for finding stolen phone in Assam

Guwahati,Nov1:A four-year-old boy was allegedly beheaded and offered as a sacrifice to a goddess by a tantrik for finding a stolen mobile handset in Charaideo in eastern Assam.

The alleged incident, which is suspected to have happened a few days back, came to light today when the beheaded body of the boy was recovered.

Local reports, quoting villagers where the purported incident occurred, said a family in the village had called a tantrik to trace a stolen mobile phone handset a few days back.

The tantrik had reportedly performed some rituals and offered his own blood during the rituals. Some locals claimed that the boy was also in the house during the rituals but had gone missing since.

The family in whose house the rituals were performed pleaded ignorance how the boy’s body was buried in their backyard.

Police have launched investigation to unearth the truth behind the boy’s death