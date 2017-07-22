4-yr-old Dalit boy being stripped, assaulted and abused by a group of boys has surfaced on social media in Aligarh

Aligarh,July22: Just a day after former UP Minister and BSP Party head Mayawati resigned from Rajya Sabha, an outrageous video of a 14-yr-old Dalit boy being stripped, assaulted and abused by a group of boys has surfaced on social media.

The video, which shows the boy’s hands tied to a stick and his trousers pulled down, was shot in Pilkhana area under Akrabad police station, 55 km from Aligarh district headquarters.

The victim and his parents accused that there were eight people who forcibly tied his hand to a stick and and stripped him at a forested area near his house.

In the two-minute video, the boy can be seen pleading with the four assailants, two of who are minors, to let him go. The helpless victim, who tries to get back on his feet several times, is shown being taunted by the assailants.

The minor narrating his painful incident said, “I repeatedly requested them to let me go but they repeatedly thrashed me. They also attempted to rape me and prior letting me free they urinated on me.”

“Throughout the incident they abused me and kept calling me a dalit. One of the boys was recording the incident in his mobile phone”, he added.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s father said, “I do not understand why they beat and humiliated him in this manner. My son, who was also abused by them, is now in depression”.

He said he complained about the matter to the police, but the police refused to register the FIR.

“A case was registered under different section of IPC only after protest”, he said.

Law and order situation deteriorated ever since BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government’s own admission, 803 incidents of rape and 729 of murder were reported in the first two months of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh.

“Between March 15 and May 9, 729 murders, 803 rapes, 799 loots, 2,682 kidnappings and 60 dacoities took place,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said during the Question Hour in the State Assembly on Tuesday.