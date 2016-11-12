40 killed, dozens injured in Pakistan’s Shah Noorani shrine blast

Islamabad, Nov 12: At leas thirty people have been killed and scores of others injured as a result of huge blast in the crowded Shah Noorani Shrine in Hub town of Balochistan’s Lasbela District on Saturday evening, police said.

As per sources, at least thirty dead bodies have been take to hospital. The death toll may increase as the nearest hospital is at least 150 kilometer away from the shrine.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti immediately responded to the incident, saying the provincial administration was focused on saving maximum human lives.