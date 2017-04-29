40 killed in rebel-jihadist clashes near Damascus

April 29, 2017 | By :
40 killed in rebel-jihadist clashes near Damascus

Damascus,April29: Fierce clashes between jihadists and Islamist rebels near Damascus left at least 40 dead and 70 wounded on Friday, a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes pitted the Saudi-backed rebel faction Jaish al-Islam (Army of Islam) against Fateh al-Sham, Al-Qaeda’s former branch in Syria, and Faylaq al-Rahman, which is backed by Qatar and Turkey.

“There were at least 15 dead among the ranks of Jaish al-Islam and 23 among its adversaries” as well as two civilians, the Britain-based Observatory said. Another 70 were wounded.

Jaish al-Islam said its opponents had provoked the clashes by harassing reinforcements headed for Qabun, east of the Syrian capital, a front with regime forces.

Faylaq al-Rahman denied the allegation. In May 2016, more than 300 people were killed in a battle between the two sides.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
Twenty-five people killed as blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in Kuala Lumpur
Two people were killed out of control lorry rammed a tree in Karnataka
Pak airforce pilot killed after his plane crashed due to technical fault in Punjab province
18 people killed during a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in southwestern China
Two Sikh Americans have been killed in two separate incidents in one week in California
Top