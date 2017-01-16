40 school children injured when bus overturns in Mathura

LUCKNOW , Jan 16: At least 40 school children were injured early on Monday when a bus carrying them turned turtle in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

The condition of 10 injured children was said to be “serious”.

According to district officials, the accident prima facie appeared to have taken place due to the failure of the steering wheel.

The children were sent to a nearby medical facility, an official told IANS