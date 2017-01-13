40-year-old Afghani National detained near Army chief's residence.

New Delhi, Jan 13: A 40-year-old Afghani National was detained after he was found standing in an objectionable manner near Army chief General Bipin Rawat’s residence here, the city police said.

The detained man, identified as Kamaal Fariyaavi, was spotted near Rawat’s residence standing in an objectionable way in the evening hours on Friday, the police added.

“The security officers at Rawat’s residence informed the Delhi Police about him. When asked why he was standing near the Army chief’s residence, Fariyaavi did not give satisfactory answer,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police R.P. Meena told IANS.

He was detained for questioning later freed, Meena said.

–IANS