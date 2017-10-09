40 year old man, Jaswinder Singh commits suicide after stabbing wife for not fasting on Karva Chauth.

New Delhi, October 9: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the fourth floor of a residential building after stabbing his wife. The bizarre reason behind the incident is that as his wife did not take the Karva Chauth fast, according to police sources.

On Sunday night Jaswinder Singh visited his wife at her parent’s house. He took his wife to the roof of the building talking to her. Before long, the conversation turned into an argument.

Meanwhile in the quarrel, in a fit of rage, Jaswinder Singh allegedly stabbed his wife with a knife. He then jumped off from the roof of the flat on the fourth floor.

Jaswinder Singh died at the same moment and his wife is was admitted to the BSA Hospital. Reportedly her life is safe and is recovering. The couple got married five years ago. They have a four-year-old daughter.