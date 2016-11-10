40 year old woman dies of shock from demonetization move in Gorakhpur

Lucknow,Nov10:A 40-year old woman died of shock in Gorakhpur, reports Hindustan Times.

According to reports, Tirtharaji had saved Rs 2,000. She was made aware of PM Modi’s announcement on demonetisation only when she reached the bank. In order to carry the money to the bank she had exchanged smaller denominations for Rs 1,000 notes.

According to Hindustan Times, officials from revenue department have been asked to visit the house of the deceased woman.

A photograph of her lying on the ground with grieving relatives was circulated heavily on social media.

All she wanted was to get back her honest earned money.

