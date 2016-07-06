400 green violation cases on companies accross the country cannot be penalised go unpunished

New Delhi, June 6: There are almost 400 cases of green violations across the country where companies cannot be penalised for going ahead with their construction and expansion work without getting prior environmental clearance just because there is no process in place to deal with them.

The environment ministry is facing this peculiar situation due to quashing of the office memorandum (OM), issued in 2012 and 2013 to deal with violators, by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in July last year. The tribunal had quashed it after noticing certain anomalies.

Waking up to this obstacle after 10 months of the NGT order, the ministry on May 10 came out with a draft notification specifying a process under which authorities can take action against violators and consider their clearance proposals, if they are found to be in tune with existing laws.

The ministry will take a final decision on the draft notification after July 10 (expiry of 60 days from the date of notification).

Referring to an earlier arrangement which was quashed by the NGT, Manoj Kumar Singh, joint secretary in the ministry, told TOI that there was no process to deal with such violations and the Civil Penalties Bill, proposed by the ministry to tackle the issue, may take some time.

