400 members from Trinamool Congress join BJP in Tripura

Agartala, March 24: It’s a big boost for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura and a huge setback to Didi Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In a major development in the Tripura politics, four hundred Trinamool Congress (TMC) members, including 16 of the total 65 Tripura state committee members of the Trinamool, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC)members who joined the saffron party also include former chairman of the Tripura unit of Trinamool Congress, Ratan Chakraborty.

The President of Tripura unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Biplab Deb and Union minister of state for Railways, Rajen Gohain, jointly handed over the saffron party flag to Chakraborty.

“Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the only political party in the country, which attached maximum importance to developing the backward north eastern region. I have full confidence that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be able to free the state from the clutches of CPI-M and form a government in the 2018 elections to give relief to the people,” Chakraborty told a press conference.

Stating that he joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) “unconditionally”, Chakraborty said, he would strengthen the party by bringing more TMC workers under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banner.BJP “unconditionally”, Chakraborty said, he would strengthen the party by bringing more Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers under the BJP banner.

Nitai Chowdhuri, a state committee member of Trinamool Congress (TMC), who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said, altogether 16 members of the state committee of the total 65 have joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

Gohain said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)would get an absolute majority in the 2018 state elections in Tripura and the ruling CPI-M would be washed away in a saffron tsunami.”