400 people have died in fighting that has rocked Myanmar’s northwest in Rohingya Muslim minority atrocity

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh, Sep 1Nearly 400 people have died in fighting that has rocked Myanmar’s northwest for a week, new official data show, making it probably the deadliest bout of violence to engulf the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority in decades.

Around 27,400 Rohingya have crossed into Bangladesh from Myanmar, United Nations sources said, a week after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts and an army base in Rakhine state, prompting clashes and a military counteroffensive.

The army says it is conducting clearance operations against “extremist terrorists” and security forces have been told to protect civilians.

But Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh say a campaign of arson and killings aims to force them out.