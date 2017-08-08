42 Disney apps secretly watching out on your kids, said the lawsuit filed at California

Washington/United States, August 8: According to a lawsuit filed last week in California, the Walt Disney Company secretly collected personal information on some of their youngest customers and shared that illegal data with advertisers without the consent of parents.

The lawsuit targeted Disney, Upsight, Unity and Kochava and affirmed that the users of mobile applications, those under the age of 13, promoted financial exploitation. The litigant disagreed that Disney and its partners disrupted the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, the law which is designed to safeguard the privacy of children on the internet.

The lawsuit investigated an order to exclude the companies from gathering and sharing the data without the consent of parents. It also alleged that Disney granted permission to other companies to fix the trackers in applications like “Disney Princess Palace Pets” and “Where’s My Water? 2.” According to the lawsuit, “After it is installed, the tracking software would eliminate the information from the smart device for advertising and other commercial purposes.”

The Walt Disney Company should not use the software development companies, according to Jeffrey Chester, the Executive Director of the Center for Digital Democracy. Jeffrey Chester said that ” these technologies should not be available in little children’s applications.” The company said the lawsuit is misleading and meant to defend in the court.

On Monday, the Walt Disney Company said in a statement that “Disney has a powerful Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act program, and we maintain strict data collection and would use policies for Disney applications devised for children and families. The complaint established due to the misinterpretation of the principles of Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, and we would definitely look forward to defending this action in Court.”

According to the Federal Trade Commission, the online services whose main target are the children under the age of 13 should exhibit a privacy policy that would be simple and easy to understand. It should also add the information about the directions on how parents could give their approval.

The companies Kochava, Upsight and Unity decided to keep quiet and did not comment on the lawsuit. Many of the gaming applications by the Walt Disney Company are very famous. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Amanda Rushing and her child L.L, a San Francisco woman said that “as a class action, the case also follows to represent customers from 35 states.

The full list of affected apps named in the complaint are AvengersNet, Beauty and the Beast, Perfect MatchCars, Lightning League, Club Penguin Island, Color by Disney, Disney Color and Play, Disney Crossy Road, Disney Dream Treats, Disney Emoji Blitz, Disney Gif, Disney Jigsaw Puzzle!, Disney LOL, Disney Princess: Story Theater, Disney Store Become, Disney Story Central, Disney’s Magic Timer by Oral-B, Disney Princess: Charmed Adventures, Dodo Pop, Disney Build It Frozen, DuckTales: Remastered, Frozen Free Fall, Frozen Free Fall: Icy Shot, Good Dinosaur Storybook Deluxe, Inside Out Thought Bubbles, Maleficent Free Fall, Miles from Tomorrowland: Missions, Moana Island Life, Olaf’s Adventures, Palace Pets in Whisker Haven, Sofia the First Color and Play, Sofia the First Secret Library, Star Wars: Puzzle DroidsTM, Star WarsTM: Commander, Temple Run: Oz, Temple Run: Brave, The Lion Guard, Toy Story: Story Theater, Where’s My Water?, Where’s My Mickey?, Where’s My Water? 2,Where’s My Water? Lite/Where’s My Water? Free, Zootopia Crime Files: Hidden Object.