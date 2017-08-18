42 year old woman’s body awaiting burial for the last 12 days as she was converted

Manipur, August 18: A 42-year-old woman native of a Baptisit Christian dominated village at Manipur is awaiting burial for the last 12 days. The delay is on the grounds that she had converted to a Catholic Christian. Rita Haorei after breathing her last on 7th August, had been lying at a Catholic Church in Ukhrul district’s Litan village.

According to media reports, the village had excluded her family members seven years ago for converting into Catholic Christianity. The issue becomes more complicated as her husband Yangmi Haorei, residing in Litan, doesn’t allow her wife’s body to be cremated anywhere else than at his native Leingangching. Both villages Litan and Leingangching are inhabited by the Tangkhuls (commuinty of Nagas).

A joint action committee (JAC) of Catholics, in order to resolve the issue, went on a rally at Imphal demanding women’s cremation. The issue has been reached at the office of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren. JAC, on the memorandum submitted, has requested CM for secured burial of Rita’s body. JAC has also demanded the abolition of unethical rural law of ‘One Village, One Denomination’, as its is inhuman and violates the basic fundamental rights.