With 4,27,253 likes and 4,30,269 followers, MNS chief Raj Thackeray make Facebook debut today

New Delhi, September 21: On social media Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has made a debut Facebook today. , after a Few hour of the debut,the After a few hours of his debut,Thackeray’s profile got 4,27,253 likes and 4,30,269 followers.

According to reports,In his first post, Thackeray said to his followers in Marathi that they invited him on Facebook and he was there. He said that his Facebook debut was an attempt to connect with the masses.

Thackerey also conducted a Live Facebook session to answer queries posted by people.

At the time of publishing of this article, #RajThackerayOnFB was trending on Twitter with 2,234 tweets.

Raj Thackeray On Facebook तुमच्याशी फेसबुकवर बोलायला मी येत आहे… Posted by Raj Thackeray on Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Raj Thackeray had resigned from Shiv Sena in January 2006 and formed his own political party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, on 9 March 2006.