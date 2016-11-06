43 killed in three Iraqi attacks

Tikrit (Iraq), Nov 6 (IANS) At least 43 persons were killed and 40 injured on Sunday in two bombings and a gunfire attack in Iraq’s Salahudin province, officials here said.

A barrel filled with explosives detonated near a bridge on early Sunday in provincial capital city of Tikrit in Shishin area, some 170 km from Baghdad, killing 15 persons and injuring 35 others, a source told Xinhua news agency on condition of anonymity.

In another incident, an explosive-laden car went off at a parking lot in Iraq’s Samarra city, 120 km from Baghdad, leaving 12 persons killed and 23 others injured, the source said.

The blast set fire to several nearby cars and caused damages to many others at the scene, the source added.

Early in the day, gunmen, believed to be affiliated to Islamic State (IS) militant group, broke into the house of a tribal leader in Tulul al-Baj area, some 50 km north of Tikrit, and opened fire and killed 16 persons in the house, the source said.

Terrorist acts, violence and armed conflicts killed 1,792 Iraqis and injured 1,358 others in October across Iraq, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq said.

Many blame the current chronic instability, cycle of violence, and the emergence of extremist groups, such as the IS, on the US, which invaded and occupied Iraq in March 2003.

