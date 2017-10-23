44-years old man Narmada Sahu burnt alive by three neighbours who allegedly tried to molest his daughter in MP

Damoh/Madhya Pradesh, October 23: A man at Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district was allegedly burnt alive. The incident happened when he stood by his daughter in an attempt to molest her by three persons. The deceased person of was identified as Narmada Sahu of Hata area of Damoh.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday night when three of their neighbours tried to molest the girl. Reportedly, the accused were living in the neighbourhood of the family and were well known to them.

It was also said that one among the three accused, identified as Sachin had been indulged in stalking and harassing the girl for the last few months.

The deceased Narmada Sahu had reportedly lodged a complaint to the police on August 15, 2017, for eve-teasing and stalking his daughter. Narmada Sahu’s family members alleged that police did not take that complaint seriously. If that complaint was dealt seriously, he would not have been burnt alive brutally.

As there was no response from the police, it emboldened the stalkers.

The two other accomplices of Sachin were identified as Rajkumar and Ramkumar. They were harassing the family of Narmada Sahu for several months. According to a statement of the deceased family members, the three accused were always a trouble for them.

On Saturday evening the three had threatened the family. Reportedly the three accused had come directly to Narmada Sahu’s house on Sunday and tried to intrude into the house with an intention to molest his daughter. But, Narmada Sahu prevented them from entering the house.

Frustrated and enraged by the resistance by Narmada Sahu, the 44-year-old man, the three accused had allegedly poured kerosene on him and put him to flames. He succumbed to the burns while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Anyhow, he managed to give a statement to file a FIR, before his death.

As police started the investigation and a manhunt on the murder case, all the three accused are reportedly on the run.