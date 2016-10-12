Jaish-e-Muhammed may attack Indian Parliament to avenge surgical strikes

New Delhi, October 12: The agencies said that Pakistan’s military spy agency ISI has given instructions to JeM to carry out the attack in India.

Reports said that the Jaish-e-Muhammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar is planning to attack the Indian Parliament once again, reports newsx.com.

In case, if the terror attack at the Indian Parliament is spoiled, the JeM cadre have been asked to attack other landmarks in the capital city of India such as Akshardam, Delhi Secretariat and the Lotus Temple.

Security at the Taj Mahal was beefed up yesterday on account of terror threat at the mega-tourist hot spot in Agra. Airports around the country are seeing pumping up of security measures to nail any suspicious activities.

Jaishul-Haq Tanzeem, a splinter group of the JeM, is also being considered a grave threat by the Indian intelligence authorities. Crowded places in and around the city are the main targets of the terrorists, soa s to increase the number of deaths and to intensify the aftermaths of the attack.

On September 28, surgical strikes were carried out by India along the Line of Control in retaliation to the Uri attack where 19 Indian soldiers were killed by terrorists.