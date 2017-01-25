45 prison inmates attack Sada sub jail personnel while trying to escape in Goa

Panaji , Jan. 25 : As many as 45 inmates attacked Sada sub jail personnel and tried to flee on Wednesday.
Reports suggest various teams of police from neighbouring police stations have been rushed to the sub jail and the entire area has been cordoned off.
The Sada sub jail is currently being undertaken for a major repair by state public works department.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

