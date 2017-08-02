45-year-old widow allegedly killed by a co-worker after refusing to sleep with him in Aarey Colony ,Mumbai

Mumbai,August2:A 45-year-old widow was allegedly killed by a co-worker after she refused to enter into a physical relationship with him, a senior official said today.

Body of Shardabai Hotkar was found dumped in bushes near a picnic spot at Aarey Colony yesterday. She was identified based on a missing complaint registered at MIDC police station, said police. Aarey Colony police have arrested four persons for allegedly killing the woman.

The accused have identified as Satyendra Singh (25) Rambabu Singh, Anil Kumar Singh (24) and Rohit Kumar Singh (22), the official said. The woman used to work as cleaner at a commercial complex in suburban Andheri. During the investigation, it came to light that the main accused, Satyendra, security guard in the same complex had been harassing her for past three months, said the police official.

He used to call her multiple times and ask the woman to get intimate with him, which she kept refusing, the senior official said. On Sunday, Satyendra called victim to the warehouse of the complex for cleaning it. He lured her on the pretext of giving the leftover toys and clothes for her grand-children. When she went there, Satyendra and his accomplices killed the woman at around 5 pm by hitting a sharp weapon on her head, he said.

They then loaded the body in a car and dumped it in Aarey colony between 10.30 pm and 11 pm, said Rajesh Pradhan, additional commissioner of police, north region. All the accused work as security guards at the complex and have been booked on charges of murder, he added. They were produced in the court today and sent to police custody till August 5, the official said.