47 held for anti-‘Padmaavat’ violence in Gurugram

Gurugram/Haryana, January 29: The Gurugram Police on Monday arrested one more accused in connection with the recent violence that took place at Raheja Mall on Sohna Road, during the release of movie ‘Padmaavat’.

So far 47 miscreants have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in the recent violence.

Earlier yesterday, police arrested Rewari Karni Sena president Harinder Tinku and on Saturday, Gurugram Karni Sena chief Thakur Kushalpal was also detained by the Haryana police.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter.

On January 24, a school bus was attacked by a group of men, who were protesting against the release of the film in Haryana’s Gurugram. The protesters threw stones at the bus, which was carrying students, teachers and other staff members of Gurugram’s GD Goenka World School. The protesters also torched a state bus in Gurugram.