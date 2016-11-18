48 Demonetisation deaths: Now, overworked Bank manager dies of heart attack

New Delhi, Nov 18: A bank manager at Rohtak’s Cooperative Bank died of a heart attack after reportedly staying round the clock in the bank for three consecutive days to manage the heavy rush of customers, reports the Indian Express.

Rajesh Kumar (57) was found dead in his cabin Wednesday. A security guard who reached the bank in the morning knocked at his door, but got no response. He alerted other employees of the bank who called the police. The police then broke open the door. Kumar was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A police officer said bank staff told them that Rajesh had been working frantically for the past three days. Owing to the rush, he had been sleeping in his chamber and had not gone home. The officer added that he had been taking medication for heart disease. Kumar, who belongs to Gurgaon, is survived by his wife and two children. After his death, work at the bank was suspended.

A police officer said bank staff told them that Rajesh had been working frantically for the past three days. Owing to the rush, he had been sleeping in his chamber and had not gone home. The officer added that he had been taking medication for heart disease. Kumar, who belongs to Gurgaon, is survived by his wife and two children. After his death, work at the bank was suspended.

Ten days since demonetisation, the death toll has reached 48. These are confirmed deaths reported in the national media. The number of unreported deaths may be higher. While most deaths are of the elderly waiting in long bank queues, there are quite a few suicides, especially of housewives.