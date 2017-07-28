48 people injured after commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona’s Francia station

Barcelona,July28:A commuter train crashed into a railway buffer in Barcelona’s Francia station, injuring 48 people, five of those seriously, emergency services said on Friday. There were no deaths reported.

At least 18 of the injured need hospital attention, emergency services said. The driver was among the injured, they said.

The train was coming from Sant Vicenc de Calders village in the province of Tarragona on the R2 line of the Rodalies commuter rail service, emergency services said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

