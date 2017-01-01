49 militants killed in Afghanistan

Kabul, Jan 1 (IANS) At least 49 armed militants have been killed during a series of operations across Afghanistan since Saturday, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The operations, according to the ministry’s statement, covered parts of Zabul, Helmand, Paktiya, Logar, Oruzgan, Kandahar, Herat, Nangarhar, Sar-e-Pul, Faryab, Kunduz and Takhar provinces during which 31 more militants have been wounded and 16 others made captive, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement, however, did not say whether there were casualties among the security personnel.

Neither Taliban militants, nor the Islamic State (IS) have commented on the report yet.

