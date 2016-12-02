5.2 magnitude earthquake in Uttarakhand near Nepal-India border

NEW DELHI,Dec2: Tremors were felt in parts of Uttarakhand this evening after a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Nepal-India border.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 24 kilometre north east of Dharchula in Uttarakhand, according to the US Geological Survey or USGS.

The earthquake struck at 10:22 pm, and at a depth of nearly 30 kilometres, USGS said.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale had hit the Kullu region in Himachal Pradesh. The earthquake had occurred at 4.12 AM, they said.