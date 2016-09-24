5.3 magnitude quake rattles Romania, no injuries

Bucharest, Sep 24: A 5.3 magnitude quake shook Romania early Saturday and was felt in neighbouring Bulgaria and Moldova, the country`s seismological institute said, but there were no reports of injuries or major damage.

It said the epicentre was in the earthquake-prone eastern region of Vrancea.

It hit at 2:11 am local time (2311 GMT Friday) at a depth of 91.6 kilometres (57 miles).

A spokesman for the national emergencies agency (IGSU) told AFP that there were no casualties or significant damage.

Romania is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in Europe, with its Vrancea region lying at the intersection of three tectonic plates.

In 1977, a 7.2 magnitude quake struck Vrancea and left more than 1,500 dead.