5.4 quake hits Taiwan with no damage or casualities

TAIWAN,Nov25: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Taiwan early today, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

The quake hit at 5:55 am and was centred 81 kilometres east of the city of Hualian at a depth of 10 kilometres, USGS said.

The tremor comes after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in February left 117 dead when an apartment complex collapsed in the southern city of Tainan.

That quake also raised questions over shoddy construction five people have been charged over the deadly building collapse.

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is regularly hit by earthquakes.

A 6.3-magnitude quake that hit central Taiwan in June 2013 killed four people and caused widespread landslides.

The island’s worst quake disaster came in September 1999 when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake killed around 2,400 people.