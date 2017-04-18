5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts northern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD,April18: A 5.5 magnitude tremor rocked upper and northern parts of Pakistan including a number of cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab early Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Hindukush mountainous range in Afghanistan.

Tremors with an intensity of 5.5 magnitude at the Richter scale were felt at Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Nowshera and Ghizer Valley.

The temblor at 4:05am in the wee hours of Tuesday morning caused panic and fear in the people who came out of their houses in a bid to take shelter at safer places.

The epicenter of the quake, according to the seismological center was at the depth of 180 kilometers in Hindukush range of Afghanistan.

No losses of life or property has been reported in the quake.

Pakistan is situated in a seismically active zone at a juncture of the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates that collide in the region, which often leaves its residents the victims of deadly earthquakes.

In October 2015, a 7.5-magnitude quake in Pakistan and Afghanistan killed almost 400 people, flattening buildings in rugged terrain that impeded relief efforts.

The country was also hit by a 7.6-magnitude quake on Oct. 8, 2005 that killed more than 73,000 people and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.