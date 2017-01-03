5.5 magnitude tremors in Assam and Tripura as earthquake near India Bangladesh border

January 3, 2017 | By :
Mild intensity earthquake in HP

NEW DELH,Jan 3: Tremors were felt across Assam and Northeast India as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Tripura, near the India-Bangladesh border. The epicentre of the quake was near Ambassa, 59 km from Agartala. The quake was also felt in neighbouring Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan. There has been no report of damages.

Last year, a study from the Columbia University of the US had warned of a huge earthquake building in the area in and around Bangladesh. Scientists had said they have new evidence of increasing strain between two sections of earth’s crust, called tectonic plates, under the world’s largest river delta.

Such quakes happen when a tectonic plate is slowly thrusting under another — the affected area is called a subsonic zone.

All of earth’s biggest known earthquakes occur along such zones. But till now, all such known zones were under the ocean. This one appears to be entirely under the land, which greatly multiplies the threat.

The Indian Ocean quake and the resulting tsunami that killed around 230,000 people in 2004 was an example of one such quake.

More details are awaited.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Lenin’s Statue pulled down allegedly by BJP workers in Tripura
SA cricket team dons Pink Jersey in Wanderers game
China allows Indian pilgrims to pass through Nathu La after closing it last year
UP Waqf Board Chairman wants to send Muslims opposing Ram Mandir to Pakistan
India slips to 42nd place on EIU Democracy Index | Free speech under attack
India will have Blood Moon on 31st Jan, know the places for the best sky view
Top