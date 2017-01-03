5.5 magnitude tremors in Assam and Tripura as earthquake near India Bangladesh border

NEW DELH,Jan 3: Tremors were felt across Assam and Northeast India as an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted Tripura, near the India-Bangladesh border. The epicentre of the quake was near Ambassa, 59 km from Agartala. The quake was also felt in neighbouring Bangladesh, Myanmar and Bhutan. There has been no report of damages.

Last year, a study from the Columbia University of the US had warned of a huge earthquake building in the area in and around Bangladesh. Scientists had said they have new evidence of increasing strain between two sections of earth’s crust, called tectonic plates, under the world’s largest river delta.

Such quakes happen when a tectonic plate is slowly thrusting under another — the affected area is called a subsonic zone.

All of earth’s biggest known earthquakes occur along such zones. But till now, all such known zones were under the ocean. This one appears to be entirely under the land, which greatly multiplies the threat.

The Indian Ocean quake and the resulting tsunami that killed around 230,000 people in 2004 was an example of one such quake.

More details are awaited.