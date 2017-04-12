5.6 magnitude quake struck Mindanao island in Philippines

MINDANAO, Apr 12 A 5 point 6-magnitude earthquake struck the center of Mindanao island in the Philippines today, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6point 0, struck at 5:21 a.m.on Wednesday (0315 IST today).

It was very shallow, at a depth of 4 miles (6 km), which would have amplified its effect.Its epicenter was 75.5 km north-east of Cotabato on the large southern island of Mindanao.

A magnitude 5.6 quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage