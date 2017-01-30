5 Army soldiers trapped under snow succumb to injuries, avalanche death toll rises to 20

Srinagar, Jan 30: 5 Army soldiers who had been trapped under snow after the caving in of track in Machill sector on 28 Jan succumb to injuries. The mortal remains of the soldiers will be taken to their native places tomorrow for last rites.

Earlier it was reported that, all five army personnel, who were trapped under snow in Kupwara’s Macchil sector along the Line of Control (LoC) here when the track leading to their post caved in, have been rescued alive.

The rescued personnel were under treatment. Massive rescue operations were launched immediately to rescue the trapped Army personnel.

This happened in the wake of the two separate avalanches in Gurez and Sonmarg on Wednesday, in which two soldiers lost their lives.

Two ghastly avalanches had hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Bandipora district near the Line of Control and the Army camp of 115 Battalion at Sonmarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district respectively.

While an avalanche hit a patrol party which was on its way to a post in Gurez sector on Wednesday night, the other hit two shelters occupied by two officers and four jawans.

The number of soldiers who died in the avalanches in the valley rose to 20.

Fifteen other soldiers have lost their lives in three major avalanches in Ganderbal and Bandipora since January 25.

Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division, including Leh and Kargil, have been asked to take precautionary measures in their districts and advised people not to venture in avalanche-prone areas.

Locals have also been asked to keep clearing snow deposits from roof tops of their houses and bunkers to avoid any damage. (ANI)