5 killed in clash over temple construction ?

Allahabad, May 30: Five persons, including a sub- inspector, were killed in a clash between two families over the construction of a temple in Ekauni village here, police said today.

The families of Ram Kailash Pandey and his neighbour Shivsevak yesterday clashed over the construction of a new temple by the latter, Inspector General of Police, Allahabad, R K Chaturvedi said.

The temple was being constructed alongside an older one which the Pandey family looked after, he said.

Yesterday, Pandey’s son Suresh, a Kanpur-based sub-inspector on vacation in his hometown, took out a rifle following a heated argument and opened fire in which Shivsevak, his brother Krishnasevak and nephew Vimal were killed on the spot, the IG said.

Enraged with the killings, family of the deceased along with the villagers attacked Pandey and Suresh and beat the father-son duo to death, he said.

Seven persons have been detained in this connection so far and statements of both families have been recorded, he said, adding further investigations are underway.