5 killed, many injured as truck rams into Pakistani school

Islamabad, Jan 14 : At least four students and a teacher were killed and 30 other girls injured after a truck ran into a girls school in Pakistani side of Kashmir on Friday, local media reported.

The truck carrying flour bags lost control and skided off the road and rammed into the school located in Bagh district of Kashmir, the police said, adding that the girls and teachers were outside their classroom when the truck ran over them.

All the 30 injured were school girls of fourth grade.

The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital where four of them were said to be in critical condition.

The truck driver fled after the accident but was arrested later.

–IANS

