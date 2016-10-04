About 5 lakh contestants file nominations for Tamil Nadu Local Body Election

Chennai, Oct 04: As many as 4,97,840 aspirants from political parties and independents have filed their nominations for filling up 1,31,794 local body posts through direct elections. The last date for filing nominations came to an end on Monday.

The scrutiny of the 4.97 lakh nominations has already began across the State. The final list of candidates will be known tomorrow after 3 p.m., – i.e., the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is over. The polling is scheduled to happen on October 17 and 19 and the counting of votes will take place on October 21.

Of the 4.97 lakh nominations, a large chunk of 3,12,046 have been received for village panchayat ward member post while 75,440 have filed their papers for village panchayat president post. The nominations received for other posts are as follows : town panchayat ward member (38,131),panchayat union ward member (37,407), municipal councillor (20,742), corporation councillor (9.589) and district panchayat ward member (4,485).

In the first phase, elections will be held for 10 municipal corporations, 64 municipalities, 255 town panchayats and 332 district panchayat ward members and 3,250 panchayat union ward members coming under 193 panchayat unions, 50,640 village panchayat ward members, and 6.444 village panchayat presidents.

During the second phase, Chennai and Dindigul municipal corporations, and 60 town panchayats and 273 town panchayats, 323 district panchayat ward members, 3,221 panchayat union wards coming under 195 panchayat unions, 48,684 village panchayat wards and 6,080 village panchayat presidents will go to the polls.