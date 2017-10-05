5 newborn deaths in 24 hours at Assam medical college, is it Really due to critical nature of cases as authorities blame?

Guwahati/ Assam, October 5: A medical college in Assam’s Barpeta district witnessed at least five newborn deaths in last 24 hours. Two more infants are undergoing critical condition.

It is Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital who had to face the predicament since Wednesday evening.

Eight newborns die within 24 hours in medical college at #Barpeta #Assam Full story at: https://t.co/vWNfvz9Wsh pic.twitter.com/W7e1LNtA8m — Pratidin Time (@pratidintime) October 5, 2017

Dilip Kumar Dutta, the college Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, has denied any medical negligence. He termed the reason for death as birth asphyxia, which is a medical condition resulting from deprivation of oxygen to a newborn during the delivery process that lasts long resulting in physical harm, usually to the brain.

Among the five infants, four were born in the same hospital. One was born outside and later admitted to the hospital in a serious condition on Sunday. The oldest was born 72 hours before it died and the youngest was just 22 hours old.

Dutta said that the babies were born with severe low birth weight like 1 kg, 2 kg, 2.2 kg. He asserted that doctors couldn’t save them as the mothers were admitted to the hospital later than expected.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister, claims that the babies were in the sick newborn care unit. He added that despite giving proper medical attention to the infants, it was the critical nature of age of mother, the weight of baby etc of the cases that led to deaths. Two mothers are reported to be below 20 years of age.

Sarma said, “the doctors have specifically told me that these babies could not be saved in spite of their best possible care and effort.” He added that the college is witnessing a decrease in Infant Mortality Rate this year when compared to last year.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital, fifth medical college in Assam, was inaugurated in 2011. It is the newest addition to the medical education scenario in the state.