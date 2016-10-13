5-storey Building in Behrampada slum in Mumbai’s Bandra East collapse

Mumbai, Oct 13: A five-storey structure collapsed at Behrampada in Bandra east in Mumbai at around 1 pm on Thursday.

Fire brigade officials said they have sent five fire engines, one rescue van and one ambulance to the spot and search operations are on.

Officials said they got a call around 1.21 am and senior officials have rushed to the spot.

They suspect some people may be trapped under the debris but till 3 pm no one was found in the search operation.

Initial local news reports stated that two people were injured in the collapse.