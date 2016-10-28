5 Suspected Militants, Policeman arrested in Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 28: Six suspected militants, including a policeman were arrested during two separate operations by security forces in the city and Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Acting on an intelligence input about the presence of the Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, the security forces launched a search operation in Batamaloo police station area of the city, official sources said.

Five suspected militants of LeT were arrested during the operation, they said, adding weapons and explosives were recovered from their possession.

One of the arrested persons is a policeman hailing from Karnah area of Kupwara district. In another operation, police arrested a militant of Hizbul Mujahideen from Wampora area of Kulgam district, the sources said. Police officials, however, refused to confirm the arrests.