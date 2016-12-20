5-yr-old LKG student raped in school premises in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 20: The KG Halli police in Bengaluru registered a case of sexual assault after a 5-year-old’s parents alleged that she was sexually abused on Monday afternoon. In their complaint, the parents allege that they suspect the child was raped inside school premises. The police have refused to confirm the allegation but have initiated investigations.

CCTV footage from the school has also been seized. Parents of the LKG student, in their complaint alleged that the child came back home on Monday with injuries and complained of pain.

She was taken to a hospital where the sexual assault was confirmed. The parents probed further with the child and filed a complaint with the local police. The police have filed a case against unknown persons under POCSO.