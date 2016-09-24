50 arrested in connection with Coimbatore Munnani leader murder

Coimbatore,Sept24:The Coimbatore City Police on Saturday arrested around 50 persons on the charge of rioting and damaging public property in connection with the violence that took place on Thursday following the murder of Hindu Munnani leader, C. Sasikumar.

Sources said the arrested included those who had damaged religious establishments and ransacked the Aathupalam toll plaza.

More arrests are expected during the course of the day.

Communal violence triggered by the murder of C. Sasikumar by an unidentified gang late on Thursday night brought Coimbatore to a near standstill on Friday with arsonists targeting commercial establishments and premises.

