After 50 days of Demonetisation, only 40 per cent machines have cash

New Delhi, Dec 30: Fifty days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation policy, an acute shortage of currency persists at ATMs across the country with only 35-40 per cent of the 2.2 lakh machines dispensing cash, according to leading deployers.

According to Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, managing director, India and South Asia of Fidelity Information Services, a banking and payments technology provider, banks are still not able to provide the full cash requirement for running ATMs on a 247 basis.

While all ATMs have been recalibrated to hold and dispense new notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, a number of them are only dispensing the higher-denomination note because of the shortage of notes of lesser value.