50 feared dead after bus falls into pond in Bihar

September 19, 2016 | By :
Representational image

Patna, Sep 19: Nearly 50 people are feared drowned after a bus owned by a private company fell into a deep pond in Bihar’s Madhubani district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place near Basakha chowk in Benapatti. “An overcrowded bus was on its way from Madhubani to Sitamarhi district when the accident happened. There is little chance of survival of any passenger in the bus,” a district police official said.

The district administration has started rescue operations, but the bus is fully submerged in the deep pond. An eyewitness said that the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the pond.

