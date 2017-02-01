50 feared trapped under debris of an under-construction building collapse in Kanpur

February 1, 2017 | By :
Rerepresentational image.

Kanpur, Feb 1: At least 50 persons, including women and children, are feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

The building, located in Jajmau area, was owned by Samajwadi Party leader Mehtaab Aalam, a police official said.

Two bodies have reportedly been pulled out of the debris while the condition of seven injured was stated to be critical.

The army has also been pressed into service to rescue those trapped inside the building.

Additional Director General of Police Daljeet Chowdhary told IANS: “As of now we can’t confirm casualties but people pulled out of the debris are critically injured.”

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Nagapattinam building collapse: TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami declares Rs 7.5 lakh compensation
Students play with hair of drunk head teacher in Bilhaur’s Nivada , Kanpur
Suresh Raina escapes unhurt after his Range Rover SUV car’s tyre bursts 
Bhendi Bazaar building collapse: Death toll rises to 34, rescue operation continues
Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD College principal, wife sent to 14-day judicial custody
Kaifiyat Express derails: 100 injured at Auriya in Uttar Pradesh, several trains diverted and cancelled
Top