50 people rescued from Taliban prison in Ghazni province of Afghanistan

Kabul, Oct 16: The Afghan security forces on Saturday rescued and released about 50 prisoners from a Taliban prison in Ghazni province.

The Ghazni Police said that the people were kept in prison in Nani Ghond area in Giro district of Ghazni province by the Taliban for various reasons, reports Tolo news.

According to the police, the prison had been well hidden for the past two years and the prisoners were innocent but had been accused of certain crimes such as cooperating with the government or having relatives serving in the Afghan Army.

Some prisoners had been held for up to a year and a half.