50,000 tourists, 126 foreigners evacuated after China earthquake which killed 19

Bejing/China, August 10: Around 50,000 tourists, along with 126 foreigners were evacuated in the earthquake which happened in the China’s Sichuan province which led to the death of 19 persons On Thursday. The tourists were moved to safer areas which included the cities of Mianyang and Chengdu. According to the reports from Xinhua news agency, more than 90,000 local people have been evacuated.

On Tuesday, the 7-magnitude earthquake that struck Jiuzhaigou, which is an Unesco nature reservoir and a famous tourist destination at 9:19 pm.

Till now, 19 people have been declared dead and 343 are injured. On Thursday morning, the rescue workers found that 16 people were captured at a scenic location named as Panda Sea in Jiuzhaigou. The electricity to the 17 towns in Jiuzhaigou country has been revived. On Thursday, the traffic on a major highway that links Jiuzhai-Huanglong Airport to the county was resumed.

Jiuzhaigou or Jiuzhai Valley is located in the mountains on the eastern edge of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. It is also a part of the Aba prefecture and is noted for its ethnic minority communities, mountainous landscape and the wonderful scenery.